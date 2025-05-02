Left Menu

Former Minister Mahesh Joshi Gets Interim Bail amidst Money Laundering Probe

Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, detained in a money laundering case, received a three-day interim bail to attend post-funeral rituals of his wife. His arrest relates to the Jal Jeevan Mission under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after an anti-corruption probe in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:06 IST
Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, recently detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation, has been granted a three-day interim bail. The bail, issued from May 8 to 10, will allow Joshi to partake in the post-funeral rituals of his late wife.

The special judge, Khagendra Kumar Sharma, only permitted Joshi a brief reprieve despite Advocate Deepak Chauhan's plea for a nine-day interim bail. Joshi's arrest on April 24 stemmed from a money laundering case related to the Jal Jeevan Mission, as outlined by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This case, initiated by an FIR from the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in August 2023, implicates 22 others, including former senior state officials and a private individual, Sanjay Badhaya. The investigation escalated following the arrest of multiple individuals for bribery, leading the ED to take over on August 21, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

