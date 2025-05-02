Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Strategic Heatwave Action Plan to Combat Rising Temperatures

The Telangana government has rolled out a comprehensive Heatwave Action Plan to tackle the severe heat conditions expected until June. State officials have been directed to establish 'chalivendrams,' distribute ORS packets, and ensure safety measures for vulnerable groups, including increased ex-gratia for heat-related deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:02 IST
On Friday, the Telangana government launched a strategic Heatwave Action Plan (HAP) to address the severe heat conditions anticipated in the state through June.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who unveiled the HAP, announced the appointment of a nodal officer in each district to oversee its implementation.

Reddy disclosed that 588 out of 612 mandals in Telangana are currently suffering from heatwave conditions. He emphasized the state's commitment to helping its residents by designating these weather phenomena as 'State-Specific Disasters' and increasing ex-gratia for heatwave-related deaths from Rs 50,000 to Rs four lakh.

The Minister urged officials to set up 'chalivendrams' or water kiosks for distributing buttermilk and ORS packets, leveraging corporate CSR funds where necessary, and encouraging public awareness campaigns through bus stations, markets, and places of worship.

Efforts extend to caring for local wildlife, with calls to provide water to birds and stray animals. Furthermore, measures will be taken to ensure workers exposed to high temperatures, such as those in sanitation and waste management, are given adequate rest periods and access to essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

