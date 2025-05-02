Left Menu

Delhi Robbery Unfolds: A Tale of Revenge, Crime, and Arrests

A revenge-fueled armed robbery was orchestrated in Delhi, leading to the arrests of five men. The mastermind, Manish, sought retribution over a personal rift and targeted a cloth merchant's home. Police recovered a significant amount of cash and arrested the accused after extensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi Robbery Unfolds: A Tale of Revenge, Crime, and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fuelled by revenge, an armed robbery in Delhi's Anand Parbat area resulted in the arrests of five individuals, according to police reports. The incident unfolded around 8 pm on April 30, when armed suspects stormed a residence, securing Rs 25 lakh in cash.

Manish, the identified mastermind, executed the crime to avenge a personal grievance linked to a 2018 case and a 2024 altercation. The accused were apprehended following extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis.

Police efforts led to recovering Rs 11.45 lakh, a new motorcycle, and three mobile phones bought with the stolen money. An additional suspect remains at large while authorities attempt to reclaim the remaining stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025