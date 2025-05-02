Delhi Robbery Unfolds: A Tale of Revenge, Crime, and Arrests

Fuelled by revenge, an armed robbery in Delhi's Anand Parbat area resulted in the arrests of five individuals, according to police reports. The incident unfolded around 8 pm on April 30, when armed suspects stormed a residence, securing Rs 25 lakh in cash.

Manish, the identified mastermind, executed the crime to avenge a personal grievance linked to a 2018 case and a 2024 altercation. The accused were apprehended following extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis.

Police efforts led to recovering Rs 11.45 lakh, a new motorcycle, and three mobile phones bought with the stolen money. An additional suspect remains at large while authorities attempt to reclaim the remaining stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)