Delhi Robbery Unfolds: A Tale of Revenge, Crime, and Arrests
A revenge-fueled armed robbery was orchestrated in Delhi, leading to the arrests of five men. The mastermind, Manish, sought retribution over a personal rift and targeted a cloth merchant's home. Police recovered a significant amount of cash and arrested the accused after extensive investigation.
- Country:
- India
Fuelled by revenge, an armed robbery in Delhi's Anand Parbat area resulted in the arrests of five individuals, according to police reports. The incident unfolded around 8 pm on April 30, when armed suspects stormed a residence, securing Rs 25 lakh in cash.
Manish, the identified mastermind, executed the crime to avenge a personal grievance linked to a 2018 case and a 2024 altercation. The accused were apprehended following extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis.
Police efforts led to recovering Rs 11.45 lakh, a new motorcycle, and three mobile phones bought with the stolen money. An additional suspect remains at large while authorities attempt to reclaim the remaining stolen assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Story of Officer Manish Ranjan
ACB files case against AAP's Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain for alleged scam in construction of classes in Delhi govt schools: Officials.
Mystery Balloon Sparks Police Investigation in Karnehra Village
Samsonite x Manish Malhotra: A Fusion of Fashion and Function in Luxury Travel
Thane Crime Branch Unveils Uttar Pradesh Meth Manufacturing Racket