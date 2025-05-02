Left Menu

Prince Harry's Security Battle: UK Court Denies Appeal

Prince Harry's appeal against the UK government's decision to revoke his publicly funded security was unanimously dismissed by the Court of Appeal. The legal battle stemmed from Harry's departure from royal duties and consequent security modifications, with his argument being deemed insufficient for legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:34 IST
Prince Harry's Security Battle: UK Court Denies Appeal
Prince Harry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry's legal struggle over his security arrangements reached a pivotal moment on Friday as the UK Court of Appeal dismissed his challenge. The court determined that the committee responsible for his protection decisions acted fairly in providing a bespoke security plan each time he visits the UK.

Justice Geoffrey Vos, delivering a 21-page judgment, acknowledged Harry's discontent but emphasized that his grievances lacked legal merit. The court's ruling requires Harry to bear the costs of both his and the government's legal fees, and it remains uncertain if he will pursue an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have expressed concerns over their safety, citing multiple threats and media hostility. The court's decision underscores the complexity of royal security in the post-royal life of Harry, paired with his ongoing legal confrontations with the UK press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025