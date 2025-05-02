Prince Harry's Security Battle: UK Court Denies Appeal

Prince Harry's legal struggle over his security arrangements reached a pivotal moment on Friday as the UK Court of Appeal dismissed his challenge. The court determined that the committee responsible for his protection decisions acted fairly in providing a bespoke security plan each time he visits the UK.

Justice Geoffrey Vos, delivering a 21-page judgment, acknowledged Harry's discontent but emphasized that his grievances lacked legal merit. The court's ruling requires Harry to bear the costs of both his and the government's legal fees, and it remains uncertain if he will pursue an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have expressed concerns over their safety, citing multiple threats and media hostility. The court's decision underscores the complexity of royal security in the post-royal life of Harry, paired with his ongoing legal confrontations with the UK press.

(With inputs from agencies.)