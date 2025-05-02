Left Menu

Sweeping Workforce Reductions: Trump and Musk's Bold Agenda

President Donald Trump, joined by adviser Elon Musk, is leading significant reductions in federal employment. The most considerable workforce cuts since 1950 have occurred as 260,000 federal workers have been laid off or accepted buyouts in 2025, with projections of reaching 300,000 by year-end.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:42 IST
The federal workforce continues to shrink as the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive month of employment declines in April. Under President Donald Trump's administration, spearheaded by adviser Elon Musk, the number of non-postal federal employees saw a reduction by 8,500, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report.

In total, the federal civilian employment count, including postal workers, fell by 9,000 in April and has dropped by 26,000 throughout 2025. Tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has initiated sharp cuts, as cited by a report, with the White House estimating 200,000 layoffs since Trump's tenure started.

A notable 75,000 workers have opted for deferred retirement as part of a buyout strategy, although they remain on payrolls. Furthermore, with projections nearing a 300,000 total reduction by year-end, Trump's administration could oversee the largest federal workforce decreases since records began in 1950.

