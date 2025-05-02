Tragic End: Unraveling the Murder of a Teen in Ganjam

In a shocking development, police have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Odisha's Ganjam district. The victim, a student at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur, met a tragic fate at her residence.

The accused, Muna Khan, 20, and a 16-year-old boy from Khurda district, allegedly visited the girl's home on Thursday while she was alone. An altercation occurred when Khan threatened self-harm unless the victim rekindled their previous relationship.

During the struggle, the juvenile reportedly struck the girl with a crowbar, leading to her collapse. Khan allegedly inflicted further injuries before fleeing. Authorities later recovered weapons and other evidence, arresting the suspects as they attempted to escape from Berhampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)