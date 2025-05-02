Left Menu

Drone Attack on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Outcry

A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was reportedly attacked by Israeli drones in international waters near Malta. Activists, including Greta Thunberg, condemned the action. The Maltese government and Turkey are working to ensure the safety of those on board. The incident has intensified tensions surrounding the Gaza blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An escalating crisis unfolded on the Mediterranean early Friday, as activists allege Israeli drones launched an attack on a humanitarian aid ship destined for Gaza, provoking widespread condemnation. The controversial incident occurred in international waters near Malta and has intensified the global outcry against Israel's blockade of the region.

A vessel belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition was the target, with fire erupting onboard amid accusations of Israeli military involvement. The Maltese government responded swiftly, with local maritime authorities aiding in firefighting efforts and ensuring the crew's safety. The Turkish government confirmed that Turkish citizens were aboard and is negotiating their safe transfer.

Prominent activists, including Greta Thunberg, lambasted the attack, emphasizing the need to break the blockade and calling for justice. Thunberg had planned to join the mission aimed at opening a humanitarian corridor into Gaza. The incident echoes a historic confrontation in 2010 when Israeli forces halted another flotilla, leading to fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

