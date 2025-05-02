Missile Interceptions Escalate Regional Tensions

Israel successfully intercepted a second missile launched from Yemen, according to military sources. This comes as U.S. forces intensify military action against the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

The Houthis took responsibility for launching two missiles aimed at Israel's Ramat David air base and the Tel Aviv area, leading to alarms in several regions. Despite the launch, no damages or casualties have been reported.

The escalation follows President Donald Trump's directive in March for large-scale strikes targeting Houthi capabilities. The Houthis claim their actions resonate with support for Palestinians amid ongoing conflicts between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)