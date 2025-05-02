Left Menu

Missile Interceptions Escalate Regional Tensions

Israel intercepted a second missile from Yemen as the U.S. increases strikes against the Houthi group. The Houthis claimed responsibility for targeting Israel. No damages or casualties were reported. The Houthis aim to support Palestinians amid Gaza conflicts, pledging to widen target range in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:45 IST
Missile Interceptions Escalate Regional Tensions

Israel successfully intercepted a second missile launched from Yemen, according to military sources. This comes as U.S. forces intensify military action against the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

The Houthis took responsibility for launching two missiles aimed at Israel's Ramat David air base and the Tel Aviv area, leading to alarms in several regions. Despite the launch, no damages or casualties have been reported.

The escalation follows President Donald Trump's directive in March for large-scale strikes targeting Houthi capabilities. The Houthis claim their actions resonate with support for Palestinians amid ongoing conflicts between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025