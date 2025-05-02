Left Menu

Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing Initiative for Women's Grievances

The National Commission for Women will hold a public hearing from May 5-9 at its headquarters to address issues faced by women in the national capital. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the importance of resolving complaints swiftly to ensure justice, highlighting the event's goal of direct interaction and immediate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is gearing up to host a pivotal public hearing at its headquarters from May 5-9, aiming to tackle a host of issues confronting women in the national capital.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlighted the necessity of resolving complaints efficiently to enhance the likelihood of serving justice to affected women.

The five-day event will feature participation from NCW members and senior administrative officials, prioritizing both registered and walk-in complaints, providing a crucial platform for women's voices to be heard and addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

