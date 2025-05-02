Escalation at Damascus: Israel Strikes Near Syrian Presidential Palace

In a bold military maneuver, Israel launched an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday morning, heightening tensions with Syria's Islamist-led government. This move, described by Syria as a 'dangerous escalation,' is primarily aimed at safeguarding the Druze minority amid escalating hostility between the neighboring countries.

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has amplified its military operations in Syria, targeting various regions and deploying ground forces in the southwest. The Israeli authorities have expressed distrust towards interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda affiliate, and a staunch advocate for decentralized governance.

The latest actions coincide with intense sectarian violence involving Druze and Sunni Muslim factions, sparking further regional instability. As the situation unfolds, Syrian Druze community leaders assert they do not require Israel's protection, underscoring the complexity of alliances and regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)