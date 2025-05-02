Left Menu

Escalation at Damascus: Israel Strikes Near Syrian Presidential Palace

Israel executed an airstrike near the Damascus presidential palace, signaling to Syria's new Islamist-led regime its willingness to intensify military efforts, allegedly to protect the Druze minority. The attack, condemned by Syria, heightens regional tensions following sectarian violence and Israeli military deployments in southern Syria.

Updated: 02-05-2025 23:06 IST
In a bold military maneuver, Israel launched an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday morning, heightening tensions with Syria's Islamist-led government. This move, described by Syria as a 'dangerous escalation,' is primarily aimed at safeguarding the Druze minority amid escalating hostility between the neighboring countries.

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has amplified its military operations in Syria, targeting various regions and deploying ground forces in the southwest. The Israeli authorities have expressed distrust towards interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda affiliate, and a staunch advocate for decentralized governance.

The latest actions coincide with intense sectarian violence involving Druze and Sunni Muslim factions, sparking further regional instability. As the situation unfolds, Syrian Druze community leaders assert they do not require Israel's protection, underscoring the complexity of alliances and regional dynamics.

