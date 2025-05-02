Landmark Waqf Act Amendment: Empowering Muslim Women
BJP leader Shalini Ali hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a historic initiative to protect waqf properties from misuse and include Muslim women in decision-making. Ali criticized protests against the Act as political stunts aimed at misleading society for personal gains.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader and National Muslim Forum convenor Shalini Ali praised the recent amendment to the Waqf Act, labeling it a historic decision for societal benefit. According to Ali, Waqf is an essential institution aimed at aiding the needy through education, health, and rehabilitation.
The new amendment mandates the participation of two women in Waqf boards, a move Ali considers crucial for involving Muslim women in key decision-making roles. She remarked that the government's decision will prevent misuse and ensure the benefits reach the poor and needy.
Ali criticized opposition to the Waqf Act, particularly protests involving switching off lights, dismissing them as political stunts designed to mislead the public for personal advantage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
