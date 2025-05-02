Left Menu

Landmark Waqf Act Amendment: Empowering Muslim Women

BJP leader Shalini Ali hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a historic initiative to protect waqf properties from misuse and include Muslim women in decision-making. Ali criticized protests against the Act as political stunts aimed at misleading society for personal gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:34 IST
Landmark Waqf Act Amendment: Empowering Muslim Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and National Muslim Forum convenor Shalini Ali praised the recent amendment to the Waqf Act, labeling it a historic decision for societal benefit. According to Ali, Waqf is an essential institution aimed at aiding the needy through education, health, and rehabilitation.

The new amendment mandates the participation of two women in Waqf boards, a move Ali considers crucial for involving Muslim women in key decision-making roles. She remarked that the government's decision will prevent misuse and ensure the benefits reach the poor and needy.

Ali criticized opposition to the Waqf Act, particularly protests involving switching off lights, dismissing them as political stunts designed to mislead the public for personal advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025