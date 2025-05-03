Olympic Medallist Fred Kerley Arrested, Misses Miami Track Event

Fred Kerley, twice an Olympic medal winner in the 100 meters, has been arrested following accusations of assault. The arrest report alleges that Kerley punched his ex-girlfriend, Alaysha Johnson, during an encounter at a hotel.

The incident reportedly led to Johnson sustaining a nose injury, consistent with a closed fist strike. As a result, Kerley is facing a battery charge. This legal trouble will prevent his participation in the Grand Slam Track event in Miami.

The Grand Slam Track was established by Olympic legend Michael Johnson and competes with the Diamond League as a top track meet series. Kerley had previously participated in its first meet in Kingston, Jamaica.

