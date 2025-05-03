Left Menu

Olympic Medallist Fred Kerley Arrested, Misses Miami Track Event

Fred Kerley, an Olympic 100m medallist, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Alaysha Johnson. The incident prevents him from competing in the Miami Grand Slam Track event. The altercation occurred at a hotel, leading to charges. Kerley's future participation remains uncertain as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:11 IST
Olympic Medallist Fred Kerley Arrested, Misses Miami Track Event
Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley, twice an Olympic medal winner in the 100 meters, has been arrested following accusations of assault. The arrest report alleges that Kerley punched his ex-girlfriend, Alaysha Johnson, during an encounter at a hotel.

The incident reportedly led to Johnson sustaining a nose injury, consistent with a closed fist strike. As a result, Kerley is facing a battery charge. This legal trouble will prevent his participation in the Grand Slam Track event in Miami.

The Grand Slam Track was established by Olympic legend Michael Johnson and competes with the Diamond League as a top track meet series. Kerley had previously participated in its first meet in Kingston, Jamaica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025