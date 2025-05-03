Haiti's Gang Crisis: U.S. Designation Raises Humanitarian Concerns
The U.S. has designated the powerful Viv Ansanm gang coalition in Haiti a foreign terrorist organization. This move, aimed at curbing violence, risks worsening Haiti's humanitarian crisis as aid groups struggle to operate amidst gang control. The designation could also disrupt commerce and deepen the nation's instability.
The United States has officially designated the Viv Ansanm gang coalition as a foreign terrorist organization, a move that raises concerns about exacerbating Haiti's ongoing humanitarian crisis. The coalition, notorious for its control over a significant part of Port-au-Prince, now joins eight other Latin American criminal organizations on this list.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the era of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over. However, experts caution that aid groups may find it increasingly difficult to operate as gang negotiations are often necessary to access communities for essential services.
Haiti is already facing record hunger levels, with over half its population at risk. Gang control over vital infrastructure, such as fuel depots and ports, compounds the challenges for businesses and aid organizations, while calls for targeted action against arms smuggling into Haiti remain unaddressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
