Escalating Tensions: Israel's Intensified Operations in Gaza

Israel's security cabinet plans to intensify military operations in Gaza following a collapsed ceasefire. With 59 hostages still held by Hamas, Israel aims for Hamas' defeat, while rejecting ceasefire conditions. Recent strikes have resulted in considerable casualties, raising concerns over a humanitarian disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's security cabinet has greenlit plans for an expanded military operation in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Israeli media on Friday. This escalation follows comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and military head Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, indicating an intensified campaign against Hamas.

Since the ceasefire collapse in March, Israeli forces have created extensive buffer zones, squeezing Gaza's 2.3 million residents and blocking aid entry. "We will deepen our military action unless Hamas releases our hostages," an unnamed official told ynet, reflecting Israel's firm stance on the issue.

Despite Egypt and Qatar's mediation attempts, both Israel and Hamas remain firm on their demands, with hostages' return and Hamas' disarmament as sticking points. Continued strikes have resulted in significant casualties, amplifying fears of a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

