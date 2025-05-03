Left Menu

Courage Amidst Tragedy: Rajasthan Teen Appears for Exams After Ordeal

A 17-year-old girl from Rajasthan, after reportedly being gang-raped, bravely appeared for her Class 11 exams. The alleged perpetrators, including one minor, were swiftly arrested. Legal processes are underway, and the case is being handled under relevant laws. The accused were familiar to the survivor, complicating the investigation.

In a courageous act amid personal turmoil, a 17-year-old girl from Rajasthan attended her Class 11 examinations following a distressing incident in which she was allegedly gang-raped. Despite the trauma, the girl mustered strength, aided by her parents and counselors, to embark on her academic commitments.

The incident occurred in Jhalawar when the girl, attending a wedding, was assaulted in a field. Prompt legal action saw nine youths, including a minor, arrested. The courts have ordered judicial custody for the adults while the minor faces proceedings under the juvenile justice system.

Authorities, spearheaded by the DSP Brijesh Kumar, registered the case under pertinent legal frameworks including the POCSO Act. As investigations continue, it emerges that the survivor knew some of the accused from her village, adding complexity to the case.

