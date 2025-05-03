Trump Administration Settles Lawsuit Over Maine Nutrition Funds

The administration of President Donald Trump has reached a settlement to unfreeze funds previously halted for a Maine child nutrition program. The funds were initially suspended due to President Trump's disagreement with Maine over policies concerning transgender athletes.

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey announced the cessation of the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture following the administration's decision. Frey emphasized the significance of ensuring federal compliance with the law, which ultimately led to a resolution favoring continued support for feeding children and vulnerable adults in the state.

The conflict originated from the federal government's decision to freeze significant financial allocations for administrative functions in Maine's schools. This action prompted the state to sue, arguing the funds were essential for its nutrition programs. The lawsuit noted the critical expectation of approximately $3 million typically awarded in July for summer meal programs. Governor Janet Mills commended the legal team's efforts in securing the necessary funds to uphold vital nutrition services for over 172,000 children.

