Left Menu

Trump Administration Settles Lawsuit Over Maine Nutrition Funds

The Trump administration has agreed to unfreeze funds for Maine's child nutrition program following a lawsuit over a disagreement on transgender athlete policies. The lawsuit will be dropped, allowing Maine to receive federal funding crucial for meals in schools as initially directed by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 03-05-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 04:35 IST
Trump Administration Settles Lawsuit Over Maine Nutrition Funds
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The administration of President Donald Trump has reached a settlement to unfreeze funds previously halted for a Maine child nutrition program. The funds were initially suspended due to President Trump's disagreement with Maine over policies concerning transgender athletes.

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey announced the cessation of the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture following the administration's decision. Frey emphasized the significance of ensuring federal compliance with the law, which ultimately led to a resolution favoring continued support for feeding children and vulnerable adults in the state.

The conflict originated from the federal government's decision to freeze significant financial allocations for administrative functions in Maine's schools. This action prompted the state to sue, arguing the funds were essential for its nutrition programs. The lawsuit noted the critical expectation of approximately $3 million typically awarded in July for summer meal programs. Governor Janet Mills commended the legal team's efforts in securing the necessary funds to uphold vital nutrition services for over 172,000 children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025