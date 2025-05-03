Workplace Violence Shocks Southern California Campus

In a shocking incident on Friday, two women were shot at the Southern California technical college, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, in Inglewood. The shooting, suspected to be a workplace violence incident, left one victim in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as a former employee of the college, remains at large, creating an atmosphere of unease among students and staff. Mayor James Butts confirmed the incident occurred around 4 PM in an office space on the college premises.

Authorities swiftly responded with a room-to-room search of the campus, as law enforcement maintained a heavy presence in the area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated that both victims were quickly transported to the hospital, while local news outlets broadcasted vivid aerial footage of the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)