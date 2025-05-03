Left Menu

US Approves $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia Ahead of Trump's Middle East Visit

The United States has preliminarily approved a $3.5 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, including air-to-air missiles. The sale coincides with President Trump's planned visit to the region, highlighting his administration's close ties with the Gulf states. The deal now awaits US Congress approval amid past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:29 IST
The United States has given provisional approval for a $3.5 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, focusing on air-to-air missiles for its fleet of fighter jets.

This major arms deal comes as President Donald Trump plans to visit the kingdom, possibly marking one of several deals to be announced during the trip.

Saudi Arabia's investment plans in the US may further solidify Trump's selection of the country for his inaugural foreign visit as president.

The sale includes 1,000 AIM-120C-8 missiles, crafted by RTX Corp, and represents part of Saudi Arabia's significant purchase strategy to bolster its air forces, which already ranks second globally in F-15 fighter count.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency emphasized that the transaction aligns with American foreign policy and security goals, aiming to enhance stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.

The deal, now heading to US Congress, faces potential scrutiny due to Saudi Arabia's past contentious actions, including the Yemen conflict and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite these issues, Trump maintains strong relations with the Gulf, as evidenced by previous and ongoing defense negotiations with key regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

