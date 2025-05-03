India Halts Pakistan Imports to Bolster National Security

India has imposed an immediate ban on the import of goods from Pakistan, directly or indirectly, citing national security concerns. This decision, announced by the commerce ministry, follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

According to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the new provision restricts the import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan until further notice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) formalized this order, emphasizing its importance for public policy.

Any exceptions to this import prohibition will require explicit approval from the Government of India. This move is seen as a strategic measure to strengthen national security and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)