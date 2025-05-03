Left Menu

India Halts Pakistan Imports to Bolster National Security

India has immediately prohibited direct or indirect imports of goods from Pakistan, as per a new provision in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. The restriction, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, aims to enhance national security following a terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding government approval for any exceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:41 IST
India Halts Pakistan Imports to Bolster National Security
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

India has imposed an immediate ban on the import of goods from Pakistan, directly or indirectly, citing national security concerns. This decision, announced by the commerce ministry, follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

According to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the new provision restricts the import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan until further notice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) formalized this order, emphasizing its importance for public policy.

Any exceptions to this import prohibition will require explicit approval from the Government of India. This move is seen as a strategic measure to strengthen national security and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025