Odisha Government Plans Grand Celebration for First Year in Power
The BJP-led government in Odisha plans a series of programmes to commemorate its achievements during its first year in office. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi leads the initiative, with activities including public outreach and multimedia campaigns to showcase developmental milestones. Coordination among departments aims to ensure impactful celebrations.
The BJP-led government in Odisha is gearing up to mark its first year in power with a series of programmes designed to highlight its achievements.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who assumed office on June 12, 2024, the state is preparing for a grand celebration.
A high-level meeting chaired by Usha Padhee, the Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport Departments, has outlined a roadmap to organize impactful celebrations showcasing the government's initiatives. Emphasizing transparency, good governance, and public welfare, proposed activities will include public outreach programmes and multimedia campaigns across various sectors.
