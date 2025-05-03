Left Menu

Odisha Government Plans Grand Celebration for First Year in Power

The BJP-led government in Odisha plans a series of programmes to commemorate its achievements during its first year in office. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi leads the initiative, with activities including public outreach and multimedia campaigns to showcase developmental milestones. Coordination among departments aims to ensure impactful celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:16 IST
Odisha Government Plans Grand Celebration for First Year in Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led government in Odisha is gearing up to mark its first year in power with a series of programmes designed to highlight its achievements.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who assumed office on June 12, 2024, the state is preparing for a grand celebration.

A high-level meeting chaired by Usha Padhee, the Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport Departments, has outlined a roadmap to organize impactful celebrations showcasing the government's initiatives. Emphasizing transparency, good governance, and public welfare, proposed activities will include public outreach programmes and multimedia campaigns across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025