Odisha Government Plans Grand Celebration for First Year in Power

The BJP-led government in Odisha is gearing up to mark its first year in power with a series of programmes designed to highlight its achievements.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who assumed office on June 12, 2024, the state is preparing for a grand celebration.

A high-level meeting chaired by Usha Padhee, the Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport Departments, has outlined a roadmap to organize impactful celebrations showcasing the government's initiatives. Emphasizing transparency, good governance, and public welfare, proposed activities will include public outreach programmes and multimedia campaigns across various sectors.

