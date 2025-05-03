Left Menu

From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge

Iftkhar Ali, a dedicated policeman from Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly avoided deportation to Pakistan with his siblings. His commitment to India and its police force is unwavering, and a high court ruling allowed them to stay in their ancestral village. Ali remains determined to serve his country.

In a recent twist near the Line of Control, Iftkhar Ali, a 45-year-old policeman from Jammu and Kashmir, found himself and his eight siblings on the brink of deportation to Pakistan. A high court's timely intervention reversed this fate, allowing them to remain in their ancestral village of Salwah in Poonch district.

For Ali, serving in the police force for nearly three decades isn't just a career; it's a life calling. Despite the recent threat, he expressed firm faith in India's leadership to ensure their safety and praised the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in thwarting the deportation on what he called a 'mere conspiracy.'

The situation unfolded amidst heightened tensions and a broader effort by the Indian government to enforce 'Leave India' notices for individuals believed to be from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, Ali's belief in India's justice system was reinforced after the court stayed their deportation, safeguarding his family's long-standing ties to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

