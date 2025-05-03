Farooq Abdullah Urges Courage in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

In a fervent call to action, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exhibit courage in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, asserting that the perpetrators of violence, such as the April 22 massacre, will face divine justice.

Abdullah, while visiting the family of one of the victims, honored the slain Adil Hussain Shah as a martyr and emphasized that true progress in the region could only be achieved by confronting terrorism head-on.

Amidst tensions with Pakistan, Abdullah advocated for a reevaluation of the Indus Waters Treaty, citing its adverse impacts on Jammu's water and electricity supplies, while dismissing any threats from Pakistan with exemplified resilience.

