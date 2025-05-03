Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Urges Courage in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief, called for courage against terrorists following the Pahalgam attack. He highlighted the need to revisit the Indus Waters Treaty due to regional losses and expressed the importance of not succumbing to threats from Pakistan, urging unity for prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:20 IST
Farooq Abdullah Urges Courage in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call to action, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exhibit courage in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, asserting that the perpetrators of violence, such as the April 22 massacre, will face divine justice.

Abdullah, while visiting the family of one of the victims, honored the slain Adil Hussain Shah as a martyr and emphasized that true progress in the region could only be achieved by confronting terrorism head-on.

Amidst tensions with Pakistan, Abdullah advocated for a reevaluation of the Indus Waters Treaty, citing its adverse impacts on Jammu's water and electricity supplies, while dismissing any threats from Pakistan with exemplified resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025