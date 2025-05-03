Caste Census: A Historic Shift Towards Social Justice

The Narendra Modi-led government has taken a decisive step by announcing the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming Census, a move met with widespread approval. National Commission for Backward Classes chairperson, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, praised this initiative as a significant advancement toward achieving social justice.

Breaking from tradition, this decision marks the first time since Independence that caste data will be part of the decadal Census. Political leaders across the spectrum have lauded the announcement, urging for swift action to undertake this vital exercise.

Ahir criticized past attempts under the UPA regime for failing to capture comprehensive caste data, attributing their failures to poor procedural execution. Despite skepticism from some quarters calling it a political maneuver, the BJP defends the move, asserting it reveals their true commitment to social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)