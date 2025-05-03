Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Lawyer's Tragic Death on NICE Road

The body of Jagadeesha H, a 46-year-old lawyer, was found with severe injuries on NICE Road, Kengeri. His damaged car was located nearby, suggesting foul play. A murder investigation is underway as police suspect miscreants forced him out and attacked him, as his phone remains missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:52 IST
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, the lifeless body of 46-year-old lawyer Jagadeesha H was found with severe injuries on NICE Road near CV Raman Estate in Kengeri. The police confirmed the incident on Saturday, suspecting foul play.

Jagadeesha, a resident of SMV Layout in Kengeri, was discovered around 150 meters from his completely damaged car. The car, with lights on and doors locked, hinted at a possible attack. The police note injury marks on his head, left leg, and abdomen and have registered a murder case under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Relatives allege that his car was damaged by miscreants intending to kill him. Forced out of his vehicle, Jagadeesha was reportedly attacked with a weapon, and his mobile phone was missing from the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

