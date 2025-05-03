Left Menu

Police Corruption Scandal: Thane Officers Suspended

Three police officers in Thane, Maharashtra have been suspended after extorting money from a couple. The officers misused a police vehicle and accused the couple of immoral conduct, demanding a bribe. An investigation revealed misconduct, leading to disciplinary action and a tarnished departmental reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Thane, Maharashtra, three police officers have faced suspension following allegations of extortion against a visiting couple. The incident has brought significant disgrace to the police department, as confirmed by an official statement on Saturday.

The police constables, identified as Jayesh Ambikar, Rakesh Kunte, and Sonali Marathe, reportedly exploited their positions by conducting an unauthorized inspection using a police escort vehicle on April 30. The alleged misconduct took place near the Talaopali area, where the officers falsely accused the couple, visiting from Mumbai, of immoral activities.

The officers demanded the couple's parents' contact numbers, verbally abused, and physically assaulted them. They coerced the couple into paying a bribe under threat of legal action, extorting a total sum of Rs 50,500. A subsequent inquiry initiated after a complaint was lodged revealed the officers' inappropriate and illegal conduct, resulting in their suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

