Gang Rivalries: The Capture of Delhi's Notorious Shooter

A 26-year-old man, accused of being a gangster, has been apprehended by Delhi Police following a violent incident in Dwarka. The suspect, Saif Ali, opened fire on a young man as part of a gang dominance dispute, but was captured during a police raid in Uttar Pradesh.

Ali, residing in Dwarka's JJ Colony, has been linked to the 'Babu Khatri Gang', a group involved in various criminal activities. On March 29, he, alongside two associates, targeted a victim named Arun in retaliation for previous conflicts, according to the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora stated that Ali has a criminal history involving robbery, snatching, and attempts to murder. The investigation continues as police aim to dismantle the gang and uncover further criminal connections. Ali's arrest marks a significant step in addressing gang conflicts in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)