Ukraine's Maritime Drone Triumph: A First in Aerial Combat

In a remarkable display of modern warfare, Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency announced that it has successfully downed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile launched from a maritime drone. The agency claims this is the first instance of a combat plane being defeated in this manner.

The interception occurred near the strategic Russian port city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, executed by Ukraine's military intelligence unit, known as Group 13. This move underscores Ukraine's innovative use of drones in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Even with fewer resources, Ukraine continues to capitalize on cost-effective drone technology to offset Russia's military advantage. Previously, this method had been employed to shoot down a Russian helicopter, showcasing a new frontier in tactical warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)