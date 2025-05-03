Left Menu

Ukraine's Maritime Drone Triumph: A First in Aerial Combat

Ukraine's military intelligence claims a historic feat by downing a Russian Su-30 fighter jet with a missile launched from a maritime drone. This unprecedented action marks a strategic advancement in drone warfare, allowing Ukraine to effectively challenge Russian forces in the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:48 IST
Ukraine's Maritime Drone Triumph: A First in Aerial Combat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a remarkable display of modern warfare, Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency announced that it has successfully downed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile launched from a maritime drone. The agency claims this is the first instance of a combat plane being defeated in this manner.

The interception occurred near the strategic Russian port city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, executed by Ukraine's military intelligence unit, known as Group 13. This move underscores Ukraine's innovative use of drones in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Even with fewer resources, Ukraine continues to capitalize on cost-effective drone technology to offset Russia's military advantage. Previously, this method had been employed to shoot down a Russian helicopter, showcasing a new frontier in tactical warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025