Empowering Panchayats: Mediation's Role in Strengthening Rural Justice

President Droupadi Murmu has called for the expansion of dispute resolution mechanisms into rural India, empowering Panchayats to mediate disputes. Speaking at a conference on mediation, she highlighted the importance of social harmony in villages as a foundation for national strength.

Murmu noted that while village mediators play a crucial role, their lack of legal empowerment often hinders effective dispute resolutions. She emphasized the need for a formal system to address disputes efficiently at the grassroots level, preventing escalation and fostering a harmonious environment.

The introduction of the Mediation Act, 2023, according to Murmu, represents a significant step towards formalizing mediation. She underscored its potential to streamline the judicial process, reduce litigation, and enhance both business and living standards in India. The conference also saw the launch of the Mediation Association of India, set to bolster these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)