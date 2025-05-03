Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, resulting in the loss of four lives, including two young girls. The calamity occurred when a van collided with a motorbike on a Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded near Madha Ganeshkheda village under the jurisdiction of Rannod Police Station. Among the victims were Kishanlal, aged 57, his son Banti, aged 27, and two minors, Poonam and Saloni, aged 4 and 3 respectively.

The van driver reportedly fled the accident scene, prompting an investigation led by Rannod police station in-charge, Arvind Chouhan. Authorities are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)