Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Four people, including two young girls, died when a van struck a motorbike in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident happened near Madha Ganeshkheda village, and the van driver fled the scene. Police have identified the victims and are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:52 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, resulting in the loss of four lives, including two young girls. The calamity occurred when a van collided with a motorbike on a Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded near Madha Ganeshkheda village under the jurisdiction of Rannod Police Station. Among the victims were Kishanlal, aged 57, his son Banti, aged 27, and two minors, Poonam and Saloni, aged 4 and 3 respectively.

The van driver reportedly fled the accident scene, prompting an investigation led by Rannod police station in-charge, Arvind Chouhan. Authorities are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

