Dowry Demands Lead to Tragedy: Husband Receives Life Sentence for Wife's Murder

A court in Latur, Maharashtra sentenced Sunil Dattatray Ghavit to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Janabai Bhosale, after harassing her for dowry within five months of marriage. Convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the case highlights ongoing dowry-related violence.

Updated: 03-05-2025 20:09 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Latur district has delivered a life sentence to Sunil Dattatray Ghavit for the murder of his wife just five months into their marriage. The sessions court, in addition to the life sentence, imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

The tragic incident occurred when Janabai Bhosale, a 19-year-old newlywed, was stabbed to death at her marital home on October 1, 2023. Her father informed law enforcement that Janabai's husband and in-laws had been pressuring her to secure Rs 1 lakh to finance a motorbike, which led to persistent harassment.

The investigation confirmed Sunil Ghavit's culpability in the murder. He was subsequently arrested and charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 for murder and 498(A) and 498(B) for cruelty and harassment related to dowry demands. The court's verdict reflects the serious legal consequences of dowry-related violence.

