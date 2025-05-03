Trio Charged for Srinagar Market Grenade Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three individuals allegedly connected to the banned ISIS and ISJK terror outfits. They are accused of orchestrating the devastating grenade attack in Srinagar's bustling market in 2024, which resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to numerous civilians.

Identified as Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik, the accused face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Currently in judicial custody, Usama and Umer were apprehended shortly after the incident, while Afnan was taken into custody the following day.

The NIA's investigation has revealed that the trio, with potential links to other terror organizations, planned and executed the attack to instill fear and disrupt public order in India. Ongoing efforts aim to unravel the broader network behind this act of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)