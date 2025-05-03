Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stance on Terrorism Amid Strengthening Ties with Angola

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the nation's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism and strengthening relations with Angola. Following talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, India announced a defence credit line and additional cooperative measures, while also implementing strict actions against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising tensions with Islamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared terrorism as the biggest threat to humanity, emphasizing India's commitment to firm action against terrorists and their supporters.

During discussions with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Modi announced a USD 200 million defence credit line to Angola, highlighting the nations' growing partnership in various sectors.

The talks resulted in India implementing new punitive measures against Pakistan, with international support condemning the Pahalgam attack and strengthening Indo-Angolan ties in culture, energy, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

