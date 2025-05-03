India's Unyielding Stance on Terrorism Amid Strengthening Ties with Angola

Amidst rising tensions with Islamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared terrorism as the biggest threat to humanity, emphasizing India's commitment to firm action against terrorists and their supporters.

During discussions with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Modi announced a USD 200 million defence credit line to Angola, highlighting the nations' growing partnership in various sectors.

The talks resulted in India implementing new punitive measures against Pakistan, with international support condemning the Pahalgam attack and strengthening Indo-Angolan ties in culture, energy, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)