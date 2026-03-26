Controversial Temple Project: Funds, Scandals, and Arrests

The Maharashtra government in 2018 approved over Rs 1 crore for developing a temple associated with detained godman Ashok Kharat, who is alleged to have committed multiple rapes. Official records indicate the funds, part of a broader Rs 112-crore initiative, were sanctioned before any allegations against Kharat emerged.

Kharat, accused of serious crimes by a woman and currently under police custody, led the temple's trust in Nashik. His arrest has prompted investigations, uncovering several criminal cases and financial irregularities. A Special Investigation Team is leading the probe, including the discovery of objectionable videos and substantial assets related to Kharat.

The government's allocation to religious sites is a routine annual process, and officials state no accusations were pending when Kharat's temple received funding. In light of his arrest, tax authorities and cyber police are scrutinizing financial and digital evidence linked to Kharat, as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)