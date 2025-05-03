Left Menu

Court's Stand on Scandalous Allegations: Upholding Judicial Integrity

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a transfer petition due to insufficient evidence supporting allegations against a presiding officer, imposing a Rs 5,000 cost on the petitioner. The court emphasized maintaining judicial integrity amidst rising aggressive behaviors by litigants, warning against misuse of freedom of speech to make baseless claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a transfer petition, citing insufficient evidence for claims against a presiding officer. The court penalized the petitioner Rs 5,000, indicating a rise in aggressive behavior among litigants due to judicial reluctance in using contempt powers.

Justice J J Munir noted that while courts respect the fundamental right to freedom of speech, this courtesy should not be exploited to make scandalous allegations against judges, undermining judicial integrity.

The case revolved around an application challenging the Board of Revenue's decision, with allegations of bias against the presiding officer. However, the court declared these claims baseless, stating delays or procedural errors do not inherently indicate bias or connivance.

