BJP's Stance on Deporting Pakistani Nationals Sparks Debate in Kashmir

The BJP welcomes the Indian government's decision to deport Pakistani nationals post-Pahalgam attack, citing security concerns. Despite legal challenges, the move underscores ongoing tensions between the two nations and fuels debate over security policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has endorsed the central government's decision to deport Pakistani nationals in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, asserting their lack of entitlement to reside in India, even if married to Indian citizens.

Sunil Sethi, the chief spokesperson of J-K BJP, posits that these individuals could potentially be "sleeper cells," perhaps installed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) under a covert agenda. Meanwhile, party advocate Ankur Sharma legally assisted Minal Khan, a Pakistani wife of CRPF trooper Munir Khan from deportation at the eleventh hour. Despite securing interim relief from deportation, the CRPF dismissed Munir Ahmed from service over undisclosed marital ties to the Pakistani individual.

Critics like Sethi argue that emotional appeals for the Pakistani residents' claims jeopardize national security. Further, he highlights the regional condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, noting Kashmir's unified stand against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. This incident follows the Centre's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, aimed at regional development through better water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

