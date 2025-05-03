Dismissal Controversy: CRPF Trooper Fights for Justice After Marriage Disclosure

Munir Ahmed, a CRPF trooper from Jammu, faces dismissal following allegations of failing to disclose his marriage to a Pakistani woman. Ahmed claims the decision is unfounded, as he had previously obtained permission from the force's headquarters. Speaking to PTI, Ahmed expressed his resolve to challenge the decision legally, confident of receiving justice.

The controversy arose after Ahmed's marriage to Minal Khan, a Pakistani national, gained public attention amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite obtaining permission for the marriage, Ahmed was dismissed for allegedly concealing the union and harboring Khan beyond her visa's validity, sparking national security concerns.

Ahmed detailed the steps he took, including applying for permissions and fulfilling legal requirements, to marry Khan. He emphasized that their marriage was conducted online, followed by necessary documentation. With Khan's deportation temporarily stayed by the High Court, Ahmed is determined to fight for his reinstatement in court, maintaining that his actions were in compliance with regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)