Tragedy Strikes: Corridor Collapse at Jamshedpur Hospital

In a tragic incident, a portion of a corridor at a state-run hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, collapsed, leading to the deaths of two individuals, according to police reports.

The collapse occurred around 4 pm in the medicine department on the second floor of MGM Hospital in the Sakchi area, trapping 15 people. Late in the evening, rescue workers retrieved two bodies from the debris, while another person is feared still trapped, reported Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Ananya Mittal.

As rescue operations continue, 12 individuals have been safely rescued and received immediate medical care. A committee has been appointed to investigate the cause of the collapse, with a report expected within 48 hours. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also mandated an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)