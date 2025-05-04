Mystery of Black Magic Claim Amidst Cross-Border Romance
A man named Tejas was arrested for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider's home, claiming she had used 'black magic' on him. Tejas, described as mentally disturbed, traveled from Gujarat to Seema's residence in Greater Noida. The case follows Haider's controversial move from Pakistan to India in May 2023.
Updated: 04-05-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:20 IST
Authorities have detained a man, identified as Tejas, for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider's residence on allegations of 'black magic'.
Tejas, a resident of Gujarat's Surender Nagar, traveled a considerable distance by train and bus to reach the house in Greater Noida, where he was apprehended.
The incident unfolds against the backdrop of Haider's controversial arrival in India from Pakistan earlier this year, alongside her four children and her subsequent relationship with Sachin Meena.
