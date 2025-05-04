Left Menu

Sovereignty Stand-off: Sheinbaum Rejects Trump's Military Proposal

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected a proposal from US President Donald Trump to deploy American troops in Mexico to combat drug trafficking. The exchange emerged following a Wall Street Journal article detailing a tense phone call. Despite US efforts to strengthen border security, Sheinbaum emphasized defending Mexico’s sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-05-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 07:18 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declined an offer from US President Donald Trump to involve American troops in Mexico's fight against drug cartels. Her statement came in response to a Wall Street Journal article revealing a tense discussion regarding US military assistance.

Trump, advocating for enhanced security measures, suggested that the US military could support Mexico in combating drug trafficking. However, Sheinbaum firmly upheld Mexico's sovereignty, rejecting the proposal and highlighting the need for bilateral cooperation without foreign military intervention.

The US has escalated its military presence at the Mexican border to combat trafficking, an effort Sheinbaum acknowledged but insisted should respect national boundaries. As tensions arise, both leaders' next moves could shape future US-Mexico relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

