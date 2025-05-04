Sovereignty Stand-off: Sheinbaum Rejects Trump's Military Proposal

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declined an offer from US President Donald Trump to involve American troops in Mexico's fight against drug cartels. Her statement came in response to a Wall Street Journal article revealing a tense discussion regarding US military assistance.

Trump, advocating for enhanced security measures, suggested that the US military could support Mexico in combating drug trafficking. However, Sheinbaum firmly upheld Mexico's sovereignty, rejecting the proposal and highlighting the need for bilateral cooperation without foreign military intervention.

The US has escalated its military presence at the Mexican border to combat trafficking, an effort Sheinbaum acknowledged but insisted should respect national boundaries. As tensions arise, both leaders' next moves could shape future US-Mexico relations.

