Tragic Clash: Deadly Dispute in Sultanpur
A 55-year-old man, Ram Khiladi, was beaten to death in Sultanpur. The incident occurred when two bike-borne attackers assaulted him in his vegetable field. The attack, believed to stem from a personal dispute, left Khiladi fatally injured. Police are investigating the involvement of a family dispute with Ram Sajeevan.
Tragedy struck Sultanpur as a 55-year-old man, Ram Khiladi, was brutally attacked and killed while working in his vegetable field. The fatal assault, carried out by two bike-borne assailants, left the victim with serious head injuries.
Despite efforts to save him, Khiladi was declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Dostpur. Police investigations have revealed that the attack may have been motivated by a personal dispute involving the victim's family and a man named Ram Sajeevan.
Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh stated that the incident underscores the severity of the alleged dispute, urging for more insights as the investigation proceeds.
