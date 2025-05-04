Interstate NEET Admission Scam Busted

An interstate gang involved in a scam targeting NEET aspirants was dismantled following the arrest of four individuals by the Bhubaneswar Special Crime Unit, officials confirmed.

The suspects, identified as Priyadarshi Kumar from Jharkhand, Arvind Kumar from Bihar, and Sunil Samantray and Rudra Narayan Behera from Odisha, were apprehended for allegedly accepting substantial sums from hopeful medical students under false pretenses of securing them college admissions.

The gang had devised a scheme that included using dummy candidates to take the NEET exam by altering admit card details. Charging Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh per student, they operated across state lines and utilized local contacts to gather necessary personal data.

