Iranian Nationals Arrested in Britain's Counter-Terrorism Sweep

Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, in multiple raids across the country. The arrests were related to two separate investigations and come amid increased scrutiny over Iran-backed activities in the UK. The operations are ongoing, and motivations are still being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:18 IST
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Britain's Metropolitan Police have detained eight men, most of whom are Iranian nationals. These arrests occurred as multiple raids were conducted across the country over the weekend.

Authorities detained five individuals, four Iranian nationals, on terrorism-related charges following a suspected plot targeting a specific location. The operations took place in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester. Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, three more Iranian nationals were apprehended in London.

This spate of arrests takes place amid heightened concerns regarding Iran-backed activities within the UK, with more than 20 similar plots reportedly addressed since 2022. The police investigations are ongoing, and further details of the alleged plots remain undisclosed due to operational security.

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

