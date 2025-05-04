Iranian Nationals Arrested in Britain's Counter-Terrorism Sweep

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Britain's Metropolitan Police have detained eight men, most of whom are Iranian nationals. These arrests occurred as multiple raids were conducted across the country over the weekend.

Authorities detained five individuals, four Iranian nationals, on terrorism-related charges following a suspected plot targeting a specific location. The operations took place in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester. Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, three more Iranian nationals were apprehended in London.

This spate of arrests takes place amid heightened concerns regarding Iran-backed activities within the UK, with more than 20 similar plots reportedly addressed since 2022. The police investigations are ongoing, and further details of the alleged plots remain undisclosed due to operational security.

(With inputs from agencies.)