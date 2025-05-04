Maoist Torching Spree in Jharkhand: A Closer Look

In a brazen act of violence, six vehicles and two drilling machines were reportedly torched by individuals suspected to be Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Police confirmed the attack occurred on Saturday night in the village of Turisat, within the jurisdiction of Chandwa Police Station.

According to Balumath Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod Rawani, two cars, two trucks, and two drilling machines were targeted in the fiery assault. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation and a search operation is currently in progress, though no specific organisation has been definitively linked to the attack.

Speculation suggests a splinter faction of the banned CPI (Maoists) might be responsible, said a police official. Local labourers recounted having their mobile phones looted by assailants dressed in Maoist attire before the vehicles were set ablaze.

