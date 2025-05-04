Parliamentary Panel Probes Digital Competition Bill

A parliamentary panel has sought in-depth details from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, focusing on competition within digital markets. This inquiry comes as discussions around the Digital Competition Bill 2024 gain momentum.

At a recent meeting, the Standing Committee on Finance, led by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, delved into various aspects linked to the CCI's role in the digital economy. The panel inquired if the ongoing India-US trade talks are influencing the bill.

While the bill proposes several obligations for large digital enterprises to ensure fair competition, it has faced opposition from groups such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The ministry is examining stakeholder feedback as questions about CCI's staffing and funding are raised.

