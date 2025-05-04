Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Probes Digital Competition Bill

A parliamentary panel has requested detailed information from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs about competition in digital markets. The Digital Competition Bill 2024, under scrutiny, aims to ensure fair play, amid concerns from industry entities like IAMAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:57 IST
Parliamentary Panel Probes Digital Competition Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has sought in-depth details from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, focusing on competition within digital markets. This inquiry comes as discussions around the Digital Competition Bill 2024 gain momentum.

At a recent meeting, the Standing Committee on Finance, led by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, delved into various aspects linked to the CCI's role in the digital economy. The panel inquired if the ongoing India-US trade talks are influencing the bill.

While the bill proposes several obligations for large digital enterprises to ensure fair competition, it has faced opposition from groups such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The ministry is examining stakeholder feedback as questions about CCI's staffing and funding are raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025