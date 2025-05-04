Unraveling the Shooting of Delhi Businessman
Rajendra, a businessman from Noida, was shot at by unidentified attackers in central Delhi. He was attacked near Bhairon temple. Despite being injured, he alerted his associate, who took him to the hospital. An attempt to murder case has been registered, and a preliminary investigation suggests a possible robbery motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A businessman from Noida, named Rajendra, became the victim of a shooting incident in central Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday night as he returned from work near the Bhairon temple, according to police sources.
The attackers, allegedly following Rajendra on a motorcycle, opened fire, leaving him injured. Despite his injuries, Rajendra managed to alert his business associate, who transported him to a hospital for treatment.
The authorities have filed an attempt to murder case, with initial investigations hinting at a botched robbery. Police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify and track the assailants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- businessman
- shooting
- Noida
- assailants
- attack
- robbery
- CCTV
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Awaits Truth: President's Promise on 2019 Easter Attack Masterminds
CPI Leader Criticizes BJP MP for Alleged Attack on Supreme Court
Easter Ceasefire: Russia's Duplicity Unmasked Amid Ongoing Attacks
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured
Controversy and Conflict: Attack on Minister Highlights Tensions Over Canal Projects in Sindh