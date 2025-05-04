Unraveling the Shooting of Delhi Businessman

A businessman from Noida, named Rajendra, became the victim of a shooting incident in central Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday night as he returned from work near the Bhairon temple, according to police sources.

The attackers, allegedly following Rajendra on a motorcycle, opened fire, leaving him injured. Despite his injuries, Rajendra managed to alert his business associate, who transported him to a hospital for treatment.

The authorities have filed an attempt to murder case, with initial investigations hinting at a botched robbery. Police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify and track the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)