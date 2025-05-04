Left Menu

Unraveling the Shooting of Delhi Businessman

Rajendra, a businessman from Noida, was shot at by unidentified attackers in central Delhi. He was attacked near Bhairon temple. Despite being injured, he alerted his associate, who took him to the hospital. An attempt to murder case has been registered, and a preliminary investigation suggests a possible robbery motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:56 IST
Unraveling the Shooting of Delhi Businessman
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Noida, named Rajendra, became the victim of a shooting incident in central Delhi. The incident occurred on Friday night as he returned from work near the Bhairon temple, according to police sources.

The attackers, allegedly following Rajendra on a motorcycle, opened fire, leaving him injured. Despite his injuries, Rajendra managed to alert his business associate, who transported him to a hospital for treatment.

The authorities have filed an attempt to murder case, with initial investigations hinting at a botched robbery. Police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify and track the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025