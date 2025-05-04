Supreme Court Reviews Landmark Money Laundering Verdict: A Legal Turnaround?
The Supreme Court of India has reconstituted a three-judge bench to review its 2022 decision upholding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With hearings set for May, the court will reconsider aspects affecting fundamental legal presumptions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step by reorganizing a three-judge bench tasked with reconsidering its 2022 decision concerning the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court seeks to address potential review points raised since the verdict.
Originally decided in July 2022, the verdict upheld the ED's powers related to arrest, attachment of property, and other measures under the PMLA. However, it has faced scrutiny for not requiring the provision of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and for reversing the presumption of innocence.
The case, significantly impacting the financial regulatory landscape, is scheduled for a hearing on May 7. Legal experts and stakeholders are looking forward to the court's clarification on these pivotal issues that have broad implications for governance and law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Verdict: A Turning Tide in Regional Politics
Court Verdict Ends 33-Year Trademark Battle Over 'Chatmola'
Kerala gov't plea: SC says it will peruse verdict of another bench in Tamil Nadu case fixing timelines for governor, Prez for clearing bills.
Delhi Court Reserves Bail Verdict in AQIS Jharkhand Training Case
Supreme Court Delays Verdict on Yediyurappa's 2011 Land Case