The Verdict: A Literary Legal Thriller Defies Expectations

The novel 'The Verdict: Who Killed Sonia Verma?' by Dr. Sujay Kantawala is a gripping legal thriller that has been widely lauded for its authenticity and depth. Set in Pelling, Sikkim, the story delves into themes of justice and institutional failure, earning high praise from readers across various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:36 IST
Since its release, 'The Verdict: Who Killed Sonia Verma?' has captivated readers from diverse backgrounds, including legal and literary circles. Dr. Sujay Kantawala, an esteemed advocate, crafts a story that is both authentic and thought-provoking, sparking discussions on justice and institutional failings.

Published by Nu Voice Press, the novel's intricate storyline and restrained prose invite readers to explore complex themes like systemic corruption and political pressure. It omits sensationalism in favor of a disciplined narrative, allowing the evidence and testimonies to engage the audience.

Set in the misty town of Pelling, Sikkim, the plot unfolds through the eyes of retired judge Karan Negi, who investigates the death of seventeen-year-old Sonia Verma. The story's exploration of moral compromise and gendered violence resonates deeply, leading to widespread discourse and acclaim.

