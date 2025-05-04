Haryana Police Head Constable Faces Charges in Marital Abuse and Dowry Case

A head constable from the Haryana Police has been charged with marrying a government school teacher under false pretenses, demanding dowry, and subjecting her to physical abuse, police confirmed on Sunday.

The assistant teacher from Bareilly alleged that her husband, identified as Rahul from Muzaffarnagar and stationed at Haryana Police Headquarters in Gurugram, began demanding more dowry immediately after their marriage in 2023. She claimed he often got intoxicated and physically assaulted her.

Further allegations include harassment by her brother-in-law and mother-in-law. She revealed discovering his multiple past marriages and alleged plans for another, which resulted in violence against her, causing a miscarriage. An FIR was lodged, and Meerut City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh noted the ongoing marital dispute, highlighting the previous failed counselling attempts.

