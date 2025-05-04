CRPF Dismissal Controversy: Love Across the Border

In a twist of personal and national interests, CRPF trooper Munir Ahmed faces dismissal after marrying a Pakistani woman, Minal Khan. Ahmed insists he adhered to proper protocols, having informed CRPF headquarters prior to their wedding last year.

The marriage's timing collided with geopolitical tensions, challenging Ahmed's career and family life. Khan's entry to India via Wagah-Attari border came amid diplomatic strains, casting a shadow over what Ahmed describes as a familial arrangement, not a national threat.

Now, with documentation in hand and a legal strategy in place, Ahmed seeks redress in court, hoping to reverse a decision he deems unfair. Meanwhile, diplomatic ripples continue to affect personal lives, merging geopolitical and personal narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)