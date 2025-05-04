Left Menu

CRPF Dismissal Controversy: Love Across the Border

CRPF trooper Munir Ahmed, dismissed for allegedly hiding his marriage to Pakistani Minal Khan, claims his marriage followed CRPF protocol. Married online due to visa issues, he's appealing his case, citing completed formalities. He's challenging his dismissal in court, seeking justice and reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:09 IST
In a twist of personal and national interests, CRPF trooper Munir Ahmed faces dismissal after marrying a Pakistani woman, Minal Khan. Ahmed insists he adhered to proper protocols, having informed CRPF headquarters prior to their wedding last year.

The marriage's timing collided with geopolitical tensions, challenging Ahmed's career and family life. Khan's entry to India via Wagah-Attari border came amid diplomatic strains, casting a shadow over what Ahmed describes as a familial arrangement, not a national threat.

Now, with documentation in hand and a legal strategy in place, Ahmed seeks redress in court, hoping to reverse a decision he deems unfair. Meanwhile, diplomatic ripples continue to affect personal lives, merging geopolitical and personal narratives.

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

