Goa Temple Tragedy: A Call for Unity and Compassion

The Governor of Goa, P S Sreedharan Pillai, paid a visit to families affected by a tragic stampede in North Goa. The incident, which occurred at Shree Lairai Temple during a festival, claimed the lives of six people and left several others injured.

Governor Pillai, who was in Kerala at the time of the tragedy, returned promptly to offer support and gather firsthand information. "Goan people should come together in these challenging times," Pillai emphasized. He also acknowledged the efforts of state and central governments in providing medical assistance to those critically injured.

The Goa government has promised compensation for the victims' families and initiated an investigation led by Commissioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques. In response to the incident, top officials, including the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, were reassigned to ensure an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)